Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,947 shares of company stock worth $6,603,283. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:CMC opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

