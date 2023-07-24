Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

