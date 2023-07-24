Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

