Conning Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 61,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 134,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 647,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

