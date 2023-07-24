Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

