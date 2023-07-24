Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.