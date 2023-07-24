Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 87.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.
Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $452.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
