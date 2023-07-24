Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

