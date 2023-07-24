Cwm LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $456.89 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.22 and a 200 day moving average of $492.40.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

