Cwm LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

