Cwm LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

