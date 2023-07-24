Cwm LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 649,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

