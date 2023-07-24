Cwm LLC Boosts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 917,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,655,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,587 shares of company stock valued at $747,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

