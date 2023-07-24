Cwm LLC Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $179.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

