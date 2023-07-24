Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 807.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

