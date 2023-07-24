Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 379,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $31.43 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

