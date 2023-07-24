Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $269.50 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $270.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of -147.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.