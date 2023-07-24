Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $357.78 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $361.39. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

