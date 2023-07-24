Cwm LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.19.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $276.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

