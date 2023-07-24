Cwm LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

