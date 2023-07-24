Cwm LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.15, a P/E/G ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.