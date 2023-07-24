Cwm LLC Buys 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,361.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,439.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

