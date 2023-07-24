Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 872,128 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after buying an additional 286,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

KRNT stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

