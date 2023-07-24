Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.