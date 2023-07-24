Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.01 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.