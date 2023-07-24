Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

