Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.