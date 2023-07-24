Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $58.14 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

