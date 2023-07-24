Cwm LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

