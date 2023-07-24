Cwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 196.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.