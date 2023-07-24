Cwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LHX opened at $199.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.