Cwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LHX opened at $199.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.63.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.