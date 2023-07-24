Cwm LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

