Cwm LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APH opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.