Cwm LLC Has $792,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

