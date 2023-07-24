Cwm LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

