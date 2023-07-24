Cwm LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

