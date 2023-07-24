Cwm LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.89 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $136.96 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

