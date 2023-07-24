Cwm LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
F.N.B. Price Performance
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.