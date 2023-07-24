Cwm LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 40.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $154.95 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

