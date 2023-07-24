Cwm LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 182,375 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

