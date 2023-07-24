Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

