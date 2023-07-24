Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3,684.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $713.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.