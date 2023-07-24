Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.