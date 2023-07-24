Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $73.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

