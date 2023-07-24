Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

BKLN opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

