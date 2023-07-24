Cwm LLC Purchases 176 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $188.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

