Cwm LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

ES opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

