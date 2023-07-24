Cwm LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

