Cwm LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

