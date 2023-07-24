Cwm LLC Purchases 408 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

